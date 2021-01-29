In his statement in the investigative committee, Scheuer responded to the allegations of negligence made against him. He stressed that he would make that decision again today.

Update from January 29th: Only on Thursday had it Andreas Scheuer in the Committee of inquiry into the car toll disaster Defended for hours – but the transport minister from the ranks of the CSU still cannot breathe a sigh of relief: The Federal Court of Justice (BGH) agreed with the opposition on Friday. She can now have the log files of the minister’s e-mail account evaluated.

This means that the minister’s correspondence with his state secretaries and department heads can be checked for completeness, explained the FDP chairman in the committee, Christian Jung. “We are still assuming that Andreas Scheuer, despite all the statements, did not submit all the documents to the committee,” he added. if the Analysis of the log files If there are inconsistencies, it is conceivable that “more witnesses will have to be summoned and the final report of the committee of inquiry cannot be published until later in September 2021”.

In the decision of an investigative judge of the BGH from Friday it is said that the committee of inquiry must collect evidence by asking the President of the Bundestag to present these log files. The decision was before the dpa. It concerns three Scheuer MPs. A complaint against the decision is permitted, on which the Federal Court of Justice decides, it says in the decision. Scheuer has been heavily criticized in the cause for over a year.

Car toll: Scheuer rejects allegations in the investigation committee – “completely surprised”

First report from January 28th: Berlin – Federal Minister of Transport Andreas Scheuer has his approach to failed car toll comprehensively defended against criticism. In his opening statement in Investigative Committee of the Bundestag the CSU politician stressed several times on Thursday that he had acted “to the best of his knowledge and belief”. Scheuer said that he oriented all decisions to the benefit of the federal government. When he took office in March 2018, he found a “clear legal, budgetary and political implementation mandate” for the car toll. “This order was binding for me”.

The minister again rejected allegations that legal risks had not been sufficiently taken into account – including when concluding contracts with the Toll operating companies At the end of 2018 before one pending judgment of the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The judges then tipped the toll in June 2019. Scheuer spoke of a “devastating verdict”, which he was “completely surprised”.

Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer: Statement in the investigation committee after the failed car toll

Scheuer explained that he had to make a “weighing decision” in December 2018. One option was to conclude a contract for a legally and economically comprehensively examined project, which would have brought the federal government high three-digit million amounts. The other option would have been to treat a “minimal” residual legal risk as a priority and not to conclude the contract, but to accept a loss of income for the federal government. Scheuer said that from today’s perspective he would decide again.

The CSU politician reiterated that the toll a project widely supported by the grand coalition of the time and resolved twice by the Bundestag and Bundesrat. Even in the negotiations on the Jamaica coalition that ultimately broke down in 2017, it was agreed with the FDP and the Greens to continue the toll. The FDP and the Greens in particular are now accusing Scheuer of omissions. (dpa)

