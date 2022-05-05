Thursday, May 5, 2022
Tolima won and is second in group D of the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 5, 2022
in Sports
Tolima

Tolima.

Group B match of the competition.

Sports Tolima beat Independiente del Valle 1-0 Y is second in group B of the Copa Libertadores, in a match played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.

The winning goal was achieved by Andrés Ibargüen with a header, in the final stages of the commitment and after having entered the second half.

key win


The “Vinotinto y Oro” achieved a crucial victory against its direct rival in the fight to qualify for the round of 16, in the Ibaguer stadium.

After the duel, which until the score was played by goalkeepers Alexander Domínguez and Moisés Ramírez, Tolima chases the leader Atlético Mineiro (8) with 7 points.

Independiente del Valle, which before the start of the date was the pointer of the group, fell to third place with 5 units, only above bottom club América Mineiro (1).

AFP

