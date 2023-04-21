Tolima vs. Tigre, LIVE: the Colombian week in the South American is completed

With more than a dozen casualties and a stretched payroll, the Deportes Tolima receives Tigre in the second day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, to which the Argentine team arrives at a time marked by irregularity.

The Colombian team defeated Academia Puerto Cabello 0-2, while Matador lost 0-2 at home to Sao Paulo.

Tolima’s situation with injuries is so critical that it does not have any of the left backs of its squad -Júnior Hernández, Nicolás Giraldo and Jeison Angulo- so the right winger Juan Guillermo Arboleda will have to return to play improvised in that position .

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportes Tolima and Tigre