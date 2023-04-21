Tolima vs. Tigre, LIVE: the Colombian week in the South American is completed

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Deportes Tolima celebrates their victory against La Equidad.
The match is played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.
With more than a dozen casualties and a stretched payroll, the Deportes Tolima receives Tigre in the second day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, to which the Argentine team arrives at a time marked by irregularity.
The Colombian team defeated Academia Puerto Cabello 0-2, while Matador lost 0-2 at home to Sao Paulo.
Tolima’s situation with injuries is so critical that it does not have any of the left backs of its squad -Júnior Hernández, Nicolás Giraldo and Jeison Angulo- so the right winger Juan Guillermo Arboleda will have to return to play improvised in that position .
Alignments of Deportes Tolima and Tigre
