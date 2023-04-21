Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tolima vs. Tigre, LIVE: the Colombian week in the South American is completed

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Tolima vs. Tigre, LIVE: the Colombian week in the South American is completed


close

Sports Tolima

Deportes Tolima celebrates their victory against La Equidad.

Deportes Tolima celebrates their victory against La Equidad.

The match is played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

With more than a dozen casualties and a stretched payroll, the Deportes Tolima receives Tigre in the second day of Group D of the Copa Sudamericana, to which the Argentine team arrives at a time marked by irregularity.

The Colombian team defeated Academia Puerto Cabello 0-2, while Matador lost 0-2 at home to Sao Paulo.

Tolima’s situation with injuries is so critical that it does not have any of the left backs of its squad -Júnior Hernández, Nicolás Giraldo and Jeison Angulo- so the right winger Juan Guillermo Arboleda will have to return to play improvised in that position .

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Deportes Tolima and Tigre

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tolima #Tigre #LIVE #Colombian #week #South #American #completed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Former police officer arrested for illegal dissemination of information about Dugina

Former police officer arrested for illegal dissemination of information about Dugina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result