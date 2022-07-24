Sunday, July 24, 2022
Tolima vs. National, live: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2022
in Sports
Daniel Catano

Daniel Catano.

Daniel Catano.

They face each other this Saturday at the Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibagué.

Deportes Tolima and Atlético Nacional reissue this Saturday the Colombian soccer final of the past semester, in commitment to date 4 of the League.

The match at Manuel Murillo Toro in Ibagué will be played from 8:15 pm Follow the minute by minute here.

lineups

SPORTS

