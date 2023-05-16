⚽🇨🇴| #LeagueBetplay the ordeal will be long In quite important compromise in the aspirations of each team; Unión Magdalena equalized 1-1 against Deportes Tolima, which considerably resigned its chances of qualifying with said result. pic.twitter.com/oqLJcECwhw — LET’S TALK Sports Talks (@HABLEMOS_CD) May 14, 2023

⏰90′ | GAME OVER: 🟢ATLETICO NACIONAL 1-2 OIL ALLIANCE🟡 ⚽ L. Angle 14′. EITHER. Perea 39′. A. Rodríguez 75′ (P). DEFEAT.👊 pic.twitter.com/cb7rxLv1D2 – __. (@AMV1989_2016) May 15, 2023

For the coach, the team played a very good first half, but they slowed down, apart from that, despite everything they had several clear goal options to win, something that will serve them as lessons.

“Here we are clear that we must continue to improve, working day by day based on what the teacher asks of us. We must think about the future, with a view to showing a new face. We are working on that. That is why sometimes we have opportunities to score, sometimes we materialize them and in others we don’t ”, said the striker Diego Herazo.

On the negative statistics of the team about not winning as a visitor, the attacker launched: “Obviously it is worrying, as we always want to succeed. Unfortunately, several games escaped us due to small details and that must be improved. The team knows what it does, what it has, what it can give and what we need to correct”.

At the end of the game, the youth player Julián Angulo left in tears because of the reproaches of some fans who were yelling at him from the stands. His colleagues supported him, Diego Herazo hugged him. pic.twitter.com/WOeSQoA889 – Tolima Play (@tolimaplay) May 7, 2023

“I don’t like to talk about refereeing, but there was no way to concede the goals. I’m ashamed of here. That is my feeling. I leave here ashamed as a soccer man. It’s joking with the effort and bustle of all of us, congratulations to Alianza and my players “he declared.

“I am happy with the players, the way they worked. Conceding goals is complicated, the team is fine. I have spoken with the boys and I congratulated them all because they worked well”finished the helmsman.