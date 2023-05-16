This Wednesday, May 17, the last day of the regular phase of the 2023 Opening Tournament will take place, of the Dimayor Betplay League. Therefore, Sports Tolima will receive the National Athletic in it Manuel Murillo Toro Stadiumremembering that the first already has little chance of entering the next phase, while the second is third in the table aspiring to the top.
The pijaos They come from having tied 1-1 with the Union Magdalena in it Sierra Nevada Stadium. Yeison Guzman scored at 24′ for the visit, while Isaac Camargo equalized for the house at 50 ‘. Added to it, tolima he was left with ten men at 73′ after the expulsion of Jose Cuenu. He red wine and gold it was in twelfth place with 23 units.
On the other hand, the purslane They come from having lost 2-1 against Oil Alliance in it Daniel Villa Zapata Stadiumafter so many Luis Angulo and steven rodriguezwith Oscar Perea discounting. After this defeat, The King of Cups he was third in the standings with 34 points.
Date: Wednesday, May 17
Location: Ibague Tolima
Stadium: Manuel Murillo Toro
Schedule: 7:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: Win Sports Online and Winsports.co
Online streaming: Win Sports Online and Winsports.co
TOLIMA: 1 win
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
TOLIMA: EGPEP
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: PGGGG
The club’s coach Juan Cruz Realspoke about the last tie, thanking the efforts of his players despite the slim chances of qualifying, also stated that beyond regretting the final result, the circumstances of the match affected them because they were left with one less man.
For the coach, the team played a very good first half, but they slowed down, apart from that, despite everything they had several clear goal options to win, something that will serve them as lessons.
“Here we are clear that we must continue to improve, working day by day based on what the teacher asks of us. We must think about the future, with a view to showing a new face. We are working on that. That is why sometimes we have opportunities to score, sometimes we materialize them and in others we don’t ”, said the striker Diego Herazo.
On the negative statistics of the team about not winning as a visitor, the attacker launched: “Obviously it is worrying, as we always want to succeed. Unfortunately, several games escaped us due to small details and that must be improved. The team knows what it does, what it has, what it can give and what we need to correct”.
Goalie: Christian Vargas
Defenses: Julián Quiñones, Shean Barbosa, Junior Hernández, Fabián Mosquera
Midfielders: Juan Pablo Nieto, Juan David Ríos, Yeison Guzmán
Forwards: Diego Herazo, Jeison Lucumi, Estefano Arango
Substitutes: Juan Rubiano, Juan Manuel Valencia, Brayan Gil, Santiago Gutiérrez, Kevin Pérez, Facundo Boné
Verdolaga ended an eight-match unbeaten streak on his visit, as the coach Paulo Autori He used players who had received a few minutes and a draw was drawn, but in the end they ended up defeated by a penalty that was accredited by the VAR, which generated controversy, receiving complaints from the strategist at a press conference.
“I don’t like to talk about refereeing, but there was no way to concede the goals. I’m ashamed of here. That is my feeling. I leave here ashamed as a soccer man. It’s joking with the effort and bustle of all of us, congratulations to Alianza and my players “he declared.
“I am happy with the players, the way they worked. Conceding goals is complicated, the team is fine. I have spoken with the boys and I congratulated them all because they worked well”finished the helmsman.
Goalie: Harlene Castillo
Defenses: Sergio Mosquera, Juan Arias, and Felipe Aguirre.
Midfielders: Jhon Duque, Jhon Solís, Yair Mena, Samuel Velázquez
Forwards: Juan Torres, Oscar Perea, Chico
Substitutes: Cristian Blanco, Ewil Murillo, Felix Charrupí, Jayder Asprilla, Brahian Palacios, Gianfranco Peña, Kevin Mier.
Sports Tolima 1-2 Atletico Nacional
