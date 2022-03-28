Monday, March 28, 2022
Tolima vs. America: follow the match live minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in Sports
Marlon Torres and Juan Fernando Caicedo in America vs. Tolima

Marlon Torres and Juan Fernando Caicedo in America vs. Tolima

They face each other this Sunday on date 13 of the League.

Sports Tolima and America They face each other this Sunday in a match on date 13 in Colombian soccer.

The game starts at 7:30 pm, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.

Follow minute by minute

SPORTS

