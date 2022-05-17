Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tolima, to beat America to go to the second round of Libertadores: time and TV

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Tolima vs. Cortuluá

Michael Rangel.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

The Ibagué team is three points away from breaking a long-standing drought.

Deportes Tolima is close to breaking the misfortune that has prevented them from passing the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. A victory at home against the Brazilian América Mineiro, on the verge of elimination in Group D, would give him the long-awaited pass after seven appearances in four decades.

See also  PSG falls in the French Cup: Nice ahead of penalties

With two games to go, the ‘Pijao’ team occupies the second box in the area (7 points). If he adds three to three this Wednesday, he will force his pursuer Independiente del Valle (5) to win on Thursday in his visit to the powerful Atlético Mineiro (8) to keep the zone open. For its part, bottom club America (1 point) arrives in the city of Ibagué forced to win the last two games of the series to maintain any chance of advancing to the round of 16.

(Be sure to read: Byron Castillo and Ecuador: Fifa’s decision for ‘irregularity’ in the document).

Time and TV

Colombians and Brazilians will meet at 7 pm (ESPN) at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadiumsymbolically renamed Gabriel Camargo Stadium for this match in tribute to the president of Deportes Tolima, hospitalized for weeks for thyroid cancer.

(Also: Colombia National Team: the three Argentines who could arrive, according to the press).

See also  Andrés Ibargüen returns to Colombia and will reinforce Tolima

EFE

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Tolima #beat #America #Libertadores #time

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Military expert criticizes war on Putin's propaganda TV - "It will definitely get worse"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.