Tolima, to beat America to go to the second round of Libertadores: time and TV

Deportes Tolima is close to breaking the misfortune that has prevented them from passing the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. A victory at home against the Brazilian América Mineiro, on the verge of elimination in Group D, would give him the long-awaited pass after seven appearances in four decades.

With two games to go, the ‘Pijao’ team occupies the second box in the area (7 points). If he adds three to three this Wednesday, he will force his pursuer Independiente del Valle (5) to win on Thursday in his visit to the powerful Atlético Mineiro (8) to keep the zone open. For its part, bottom club America (1 point) arrives in the city of Ibagué forced to win the last two games of the series to maintain any chance of advancing to the round of 16.

Time and TV

Colombians and Brazilians will meet at 7 pm (ESPN) at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadiumsymbolically renamed Gabriel Camargo Stadium for this match in tribute to the president of Deportes Tolima, hospitalized for weeks for thyroid cancer.

EFE