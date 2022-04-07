Atlético Mineiro landed at Deportes Tolima, which had to have won in its debut in the Copa Libertadores, but he paid dearly for his lack of effectiveness and ended up losing 0-2, at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium.

The Colombian runner-up, one of the best strengthened thinking about international competition, missed out on incredible options. The clearest, at 35 minutes, when Michael Rangel was in front of the goal, but incredibly he sent the ball wide.

When Tolima hit and found the goal, Atlético goalkeeper Everson became a star.

Instead, the Brazilian champion gave a lesson in effectiveness at key moments of the match, which weighed heavily on Tolima’s spirits.

Mineiro struck in the auction of the first stage

When the first period ended, the Argentine Ignacio Fernández went hand in hand with the goalkeeper Alexánder Domínguez, after a great clearance from the Venezuelan Jéfferson Savarino, and scored the 0-1.

Tolima, which started well, faded away, although on the way to the blackout they had another very clear option, with a shot from outside the area that Everson managed to control.

Tché Tché’s goal sentenced Tolima’s defeat

Hernán Torres’ team received the final blow at minute 35 of the second stage, when Tché Tché, who had come from the bench, headed Domínguez in the small area. The Ecuadorian was asking for an offside that did not exist.

Tolima, who had never lost at home against a Brazilian team in the Copa Libertadores (Gremio, Corinthians, Cruzeiro, Atlético Paranaense and Internacional passed), gave up the undefeated against one of the tournament favorites.

Now they will have to make up for what they lost at home in the two games that come as a visitor, on Wednesday the 13th, against Independiente del Valle, and on the 27th, against América Mineiro. Group D has a very clear favourite.

