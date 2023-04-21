The Argentine team Tigre got its first three points in the Copa Sudamericana on Thursday by beating Deportes Tolima 1-2 as a visitor, in the second day of Group D played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium in Ibagué.

The locals went ahead with a goal from the Uruguayan Facundo Boné, while the visitors equalized with a score from Facundo Colidio and came back with a goal from attacker Tomás Badaloni.

Group D is led by Sao Paulo with six points, followed by Tolima and Tigre with three points each. Puerto Cabello is last without integers.

The initial stage was little played in the areas and neither of the two teams managed to impose conditions. The first approach was made by the Matador with a shot by Lucas Menossi that was saved without problems by Christian Vargas, while the Pijao responded with a shot by the striker Juan Fernando Caicedo.

The Argentines, who looked better on the field, came close with skirmishes from Colidio and Martín Garay, but they did not do much damage to a defense that seemed organized.

The goals came in the second half

In the complementary stage, the Colombians tried to subdue their rival under the leadership of their two most creative players: Yeison Guzmán and Juan Pablo Nieto.. This is how Tolima’s goal arrived at 58 in a great collective play that midfielder Juan David Ríos started in midfield with a pass to Guzmán, who sent a cross that Caicedo headed in to assist Boné who celebrated a goal that unblocked a very tangled game.

The hosts seemed to control the result well but Tigre equalized on a deadly counterattack at minute 65. Menossi drove from his own half and sent a long pass to Blas Armoa, who saw Colidio enter with space who only had to push the ball into the back of the net. network.

The game turned uphill for Pijao when winger Léider Riascos received the second yellow card at minute 69 and was sent off by Ecuadorian referee Luis Quiroz.

The Argentines took control of the game and went back to 77 when Martín Garay sent a cross that he headed in anticipating a rival Badaloni, which made the bench led by Diego Martínez celebrate and who gave the Matador his first three points in the match. tournament.

On May 2, Tolima will receive Sao Paulo in Ibagué and Tigre will visit Puerto Cabello a day later for the third day.

