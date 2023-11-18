You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carlos Bacca and Diego Herazo.
Kronos and Sports Agency Tolima
Carlos Bacca and Diego Herazo.
Date 2 was played in group A of the League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Sports Tolima It is in command of group A of the semi-final home runs after accumulating two victories in two games.
The pijao team had defeated junior on date 1 and now decisively beat Águilas Doradas, as a visitor, 0-4, with a hat trick of Diego Herazo.
With that victory, Tolima reached 6 points and is in first place. In second place is Junior, who defeated Deportivo Cali 3-0 and revived in the group.
Group A positions
Post PT TEAM
1 Sports Tolima 6 (+6)
2 Junior 3 (+1)
3 Deportivo Cali 1 (-3)
4 Golden Eagles 1 (-4)
B Group
In group B this Sunday the second date will be played with the matches between Millonarios and América in El Campín, at 4 pm
The other game of the day will be the Antioquia classic between Medellín and Nacional, at 6:30 pm
Post PT TEAM
1 Independent Medellin 3 (+1)
2 Millionaires 3 (+1)
3 América de Cali 0 (-1)
4 Atlético Nacional 0 (-1)
SPORTS
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Tolima #command #group #tables #home #runs