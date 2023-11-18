Sports Tolima It is in command of group A of the semi-final home runs after accumulating two victories in two games.

The pijao team had defeated junior on date 1 and now decisively beat Águilas Doradas, as a visitor, 0-4, with a hat trick of Diego Herazo.

With that victory, Tolima reached 6 points and is in first place. In second place is Junior, who defeated Deportivo Cali 3-0 and revived in the group.

Group A positions

Post PT TEAM

1 Sports Tolima 6 (+6)

2 Junior 3 (+1)

3 Deportivo Cali 1 (-3)

4 Golden Eagles 1 (-4)

B Group

Millionaires vs. National. Photo: Néstor Gómez / EL TIEMPO

In group B this Sunday the second date will be played with the matches between Millonarios and América in El Campín, at 4 pm

The other game of the day will be the Antioquia classic between Medellín and Nacional, at 6:30 pm

Post PT TEAM

1 Independent Medellin 3 (+1)

2 Millionaires 3 (+1)

3 América de Cali 0 (-1)

4 Atlético Nacional 0 (-1)

SPORTS