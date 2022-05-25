The Brazilian Atlético Mineiro receives the Colombian Tolima this Wednesday with the aim of certifying its place in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores as first in group D, against a rival who needs to score to seal his ticket to the next round

Already classified, the Mineiro, one of the great favorites to win the title, arrives at the last day with a comfortable advantage to finish in first position in the group: with three points more than Tolima, a draw or even a defeat by up to two goals is enough to go first.

Tolima needs just a draw to ensure classification as second in the group, by having three points more than the third, the Ecuadorian Independiente del Valle.

The place, relaxed

Mineiro arrives at the game after qualifying for the round of 16 of the Brazilian Cup on Sunday, tournament of which he is the current champion, by beating the modest Brasiliense in the second leg by 1-0, whom he had already defeated in the first leg by 0-3.

Coach Antonio Mohamed opted to rest his starters and played with the reserves. For the match against Tolima, Mohamed recovers goalkeeper Everson, who has been out in recent games due to Covid-19, and left back Dodó, recovered from a knee injury.

The Argentine midfielder Matías Zaracho, the Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas and the Keno attacker. The ‘Galo’ must come out with a mixed eleven, alternating starters with some reserves.

Defender Nathan Silva, one game away from suspension for yellow cards, must be preserved, since in the round of 16 the cycle begins again to serve a sanction.

The ‘atleticano’ attack will once again be led by its star, the veteran Hulk, who is one goal away from equaling Jo as Mineiro’s top scorer in the history of the Libertadores, with 11 goals.

“The first objective is to qualify, first in the group, and also the other goal is to get into the top four of the group stage,” Mohamed said about the match.

With the fifth best campaign so far in the tournament, Mineiro needs to win and a stumble by Palmeiras, Flamengo, River Plate or Estudiantes de la Plata on the last date to finish in the top four and ensure they play the round of 16 and quarterfinals at home.

difficult visitor

For its part, Tolima arrives at the decisive match at a good time, chaining ten games in a row without losing and fourteen without knowing defeat playing as a visitor.

The Ibagué team thrashed 4-1 on Saturday in their visit to Envigado, in the first game of the final home run of the Colombian Apertura, with goals from Caicedo, Escobar, Orozco and Ibargüen. The ‘Vinotinto y Oro’ has lost weight for the match, such as striker Juan Fernando Caicedo, injured against Envigado.

Nor did the Peruvian midfielder Raziel Garcia, summoned with his team for the World Cup playoffs, nor the defenders Sergio Andrés Mosquera, Juan Camilo Angulo, the midfielder Juan David Ríos and the winger Luis Fernando Mirande, injured. Coach Hernán Torres recovers full-backs Junior Hernández and Léider Riascos, who were absent in the last game.

