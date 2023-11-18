Sports Tolima took an impressive step in their aspirations to reach the final of the League, after defeating Águilas Doradas by a landslide, 0-4, as a visitor.

Tolima, which took advantage on the first date, after defeating Junior 3-1, confirmed its great moment with this second victory that allows it to reach 6 points and lead group A.

The vinotinto team has been going from less to more since the arrival of the coach to the technical bench David Gonzalez and is a serious candidate to reach the grand final of the championship.

The great figure was the attacker Diego Herazo, author of three goals. The first in the 10th minute, after dropping a great long pass, in a play reviewed in the VAR that showed that the striker started off and lowered the ball with his shoulder.

At minute 37 came the second, again from Herazo, in a similar action, a long pass, behind the defense, and great definition.

Starting the second half came the third, in a well-sanctioned penalty. Herazo himself scored to seal his triplet.

The other was Julián Quiñoñesat minute 58, the fourth and final in this win.

Águilas, which until now was undefeated in the championship, played the worst game of its season, unknown, without offensive power and with fragility in defense.

