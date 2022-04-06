Deportes Tolima and Atlético Mineiro will debut on Wednesday in Group D of the Copa Libertadores in a match that will be played at the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium, in the Colombian city of Ibagué, and in which both teams will have to deal with sensitive casualties. 7 p.m. TV on ESPN 2.

many casualties

On the side of the hosts, current runners-up in the Colombian league, the injured central defenders will not be Sergio Mosquera and Julián Quiñones, while the lateral Juan Camilo Angulo and the scorer Juan Fernando Caicedo are doubts.

However, coach Hernán Torres will have outstanding players for this match such as midfielders Juan David Ríos and Brayan Rovira; wingers Andrés Ibargüen and Jeison Lucumí, and striker Michael Rangel.

Precisely for this edition, the Vinotinto y Oro was reinforced with its sights set on making a good Copa Libertadores and dreams of even equaling or improving what was done in the 1982 edition, when it reached the triangular semifinal of the continental tournament. He also comes to this game in second place in the Colombian league with 29 points, one less than the leader Atlético Nacional.

difficult challenge

On the other hand, the Galo traveled to Colombia on Monday without three of his key players: veteran centre-back Réver, Uruguayan midfielder Matías Zaracho and Chilean striker Eduardo Vargas. Nor will the side Dodo, who is still recovering from surgery and is expected to return to the courts next month.

Despite the absences, Mohamed’s team arrives motivated after having won the Minas Gerais regional championship with a win over Cruzeiro, a title that adds to the one obtained last month by winning the Super Cup on penalties against Flamengo. Along these lines, some of the figures from Saturday’s game are expected to appear, such as striker Hulk, Argentine midfielder Ignacio Fernández and winger Keno.

The main novelty is the reappearance in the squad of the Uruguayan international Diego Godín, who returns to the team after his participation with Celeste in the last two days of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers and after overcoming physical discomfort.

Group D, one of the closest in this edition of the Copa Libertadores, is completed by América Mineiro and Independiente del Valle.

EFE

more sports news