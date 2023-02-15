The position of the president of the Sports Tolima, Cesar Camargo, to demand match points against millionaires, after he was suspended after a fan’s attack on the player Daniel Catano, generated a lot of criticism.

The Millonarios players refused to play the match, citing a lack of guarantees, which generated harsh criticism from Camargo.

“We cannot cover an error with another error and I do not agree with the position of Millionaires. That solidarity is fragile, it is a convenience than solidarity. I am not condemning, I am exposing what happened,” said the leader.

Cataño was attacked from behind by a fan identified as Alexander Montenegro, 21-year-old, who was arrested and reported for personal injuries, but who was released this Monday.

Tolima renounces to ask for the points of the match against Millonarios

Now, in an official statement issued on its social networks, Deportes Tolima changed its initial position and renounced asking the desk for the points of the match that was to be played on Sunday, after the revelation of EL TIEMPO of the report by referee Wílmar Roldán, in the one who confirmed that there were no guarantees to play the game and therefore made the decision to suspend it.

“Our desire is to play football, compete and respect the rules. We waive the right to dispute the points in court, the setting must be the court. For this reason, we want to extend an invitation to Millionaires to play date 4 of the BetPlay 2023-I League in our stadium, determined and approved by Dimayor, ”says the statement.

“Hand in hand with the local authorities, we will provide all the security guarantees to the fans of Millonarios, Tolima, players and all the others who are part of the show. We will call this game ‘Match for Healthy Coexistence,'” the document added.

The Ibagué club repudiated the attitude of the fan who hit Cataño. “This so-called fan was captured and from the Club we will undertake, with diligence and forcefulness, all the corresponding actions so that he receives an exemplary sanction,” he assured.

“This isolated incident does not reflect the Tolimense fans, who have been recognized for their good behavior. We thank the local and visiting fans for their prudence and good sense when it came to evacuating the stadium. Likewise, we recognize the work carried out by the highest municipal authorities,” he concluded.

