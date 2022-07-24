Atlético Nacional let the victory slip away and tied as a visitor 2-2 against Deportes Tolima, for the fourth date in League II-2022.

Daniel Mantilla and Jefferson Duque scored for the purslane, Michael Rangel and Junior Hernández did it for the pijaos.

Nacional used the collective game by bands, finishing in the center. At 5, Jefferson Duque had the first, but Rodrigo Ureña managed to avoid the shot of the purslane scorer.

At minute 7, a slow return by Nacional led to Tolima’s clearest chance through Jeison Lucumí, who failed to finish off with precision and Aldair Quintana was able to contain the ex-Nacional’s shot.

the goals came

At minute 28, Daniel Mantilla opened the scoring with a mid-range shot from the left sector, after taking advantage of a rebound granted by Bryan Rovira, the former La Equidad managed to surprise goalkeeper Cuesta, who was not attentive to the shot. It is the fifth goal of the Santanderean with the purslane shirt.

In the complementary stage, at minute 6 Junior Hernández approached Tolima in the Nacional goal, with a strong shot that Aldair Quintana managed to contain. Previously there was a foul by Michael Rangel, but the central referee Nolberto Ararat did not whistle anything. At minute 9, Rangel in a header, demanded Quintana who was attentive.

At 11, Hernández from mid-range almost scored the tie, but his shot went wide. Tolima was still insistent and at minute 13, they had another opportunity, which Aldair Quintana managed to avoid in two times. A minute later, the goalkeeper from Tolima was again a figure, this time with a shot by Michael Rangel.

Such was the insistence of Tolima that at minute 15, Michael Rangel scored the tie, after recovering a split ball and a shot from the right sector that left Quintana without reaction. After the goal, Nacional made two changes, Yeison Guzmán and Andrés Felipe Román entered instead of Jarlan Barrera and Dorlan Pabón.

At minute 29, Jefferson Duque put Nacional ahead again, the scorer scored his 95th goal in 223 games with the Purslane shirt. He took advantage of an oversight on the mark so that the ‘beast’ defined a cross at the exit of William Cuesta.

The game was dynamic in the last minutes and dramatically, the game was complicated with difficulties in both areas. In the end, an error in the mark caused Tolima’s goal through Junior Hernández, who anticipated Felipe Román, to decree the final 2-2.

On the next date, Deportes Tolima visits Bucaramanga, while Atlético Nacional hosts Deportivo Pasto at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

