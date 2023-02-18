tolima took a tie in his visit to Neiva, this Friday, after equalizing 0-0 with the huilain the starting match of the fifth date of Colombian soccer.

The day continues with several games. Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) will seek to raise its head in the fifth round of the Colombian league, in which it will visit América de Cali, which is in good shape and will try to extend its unbeaten record in the Apertura Tournament.

El Poderoso has barely added two units in four days and comes from losing 2-1 in his visit to La Equidad, a result that left the team in 17th place.

To try to raise their heads, David González’s team will have its main players, such as goalkeeper Andrés Mosquera, veteran midfielder Daniel Torres, Argentine striker Luciano Pons and winger Andrés Ibargüen.

Luciano Pons, Medellin striker.

However, in front will be a motivated América de Cali, who under the direction of the Costa Rican Alexandre Guimaraes and the leadership of the winger Carlos Darwin Quintero accumulates seven points out of 12 and is fourth in the standings.

It is expected that the experienced striker Adrián Ramos, a former Granada and Borussia Dortmund player, who had not been able to debut in the tournament due to injury, will reappear in this match.

possible debut

On Sunday, Atlético Bucaramanga will receive Atlético Nacional at the Alfonso López stadium, a duel in which the experienced Teófilo Gutiérrez is expected to make his debut at the Leopardo.

The striker, who played last year for Deportivo Cali, will have Argentine Gonzalo Lencina as his partner in attack, one of the surprises at the start of the championship with three goals in four games.

Los Verdolagas, for their part, arrive motivated after winning the Super League 4-3 on Thursday against Deportivo Pereira with outstanding performances by the youthful Tomás Angel, son of former soccer player Juan Pablo Ángel, and veteran Dorlan Pabón, who each scored a double.

Tomás Ángel scored a double for Nacional in the Super League.

Paulo Autuori’s team is still not showing its best level, but found motivation in the victory over Pereira to go out and look for the three points against Bucaramanga. However, the Brazilian strategist will not be able to count on midfielder Yerson Candelo, who was sent off in the duel last day that the team drew 1-1 at home with Deportivo Cali.

to raise head

On Saturday Junior from Barranquilla will visit Deportivo Pasto with a single objective: to win and get three points, since the team tied three games and lost one in four rounds.

The visible faces of the team in this match will be the three stars of the team: the Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastián Viera, the creative Juan Fernando Quintero and the striker Carlos Bacca, who will be in charge of leading those led by Arturo Reyes in the search for the three points .

EFE