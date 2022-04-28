Friday, April 29, 2022
Tolima achieved a triumph in Brazil: he is still alive in the Copa Libertadores

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
Anderson Silver

Ã nderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.

Ánderson Plata scored twice for Tolima.

Hernán Torres’ team defeated América Mineiro on the hour.

Deportes Tolima achieved a historic victory in Brazil, which keeps it with options to qualify for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores: it beat América Mineiro 2-3 in Belo Horizonte.

After a first half in which América Mineiro played a little better than Tolima and even had a very clear option to go ahead, in a shot that Junior Hernández took the ball out of the line, the locals went ahead at 9 minutes of the second half, with both Pedrinho.

Ánderson Plata, with a great definition after a pass from Brayan Rovira, leveled the game at 21 and seemed to go on, but when Tolima was closer to the tie, Hernández had the misfortune to put the ball in his goal when trying to stop an advance by Colombian Juan Pablo Ramírez, at 32.

Julián Quiñones, after a double header in the area, tied the match in the 41st minute and the finale of the match was a one-on-one in which Plata, in the fifth minute of substitution, scored the final 2-3.

Tolima reached four points in group D of the Libertadores, one behind Independiente del Valle and Atlético Mineiro, who drew 1-1 on Tuesday.

News in development.
SPORTS

