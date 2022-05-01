Hamdi Al-Mawafi, head of the national project to develop the production of hybrid rice and super rice under conditions of water scarcity and climatic changes, says that Egypt was seeking to cultivate types of rice with a short growth period in order to reduce water consumption, and “we succeeded in inventing varieties of rice that reduce water consumption by 30%.” percent”.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Al-Mawafi, a former Undersecretary of the Field Crops Research Institute, explained: “We established the hybrid rice program, a crop that guarantees a natural increase in production ranging from 25 to 30 percent compared to traditional varieties, as an acre produces from 5 to 6 tons of rice.

He continued, “We wanted to obtain high productivity with the transfer of traits that help the plant to withstand salinity, water shortage and climatic changes. Our Egyptian hybrid breakfast in cooperation with the International Rice Research Center, and we introduced giant rice to Egypt, and we crossed the Egyptian strain with Chinese varieties that we naturally crossed without modification.” genetically engineered, with the purpose of transferring the gene responsible for the giant rice.

Al-Mawafi stressed that “the giant or super rice that Egypt developed, one ear of which carries up to 400 grains of rice, compared to 150 grains in the traditional rice, and the stem is thick, giant and strong, and the root is durable, withstands conditions, and is irrigated every 8 or 10 days for every 4 days for traditional rice, as well as the possibility of growing it in lands that suffer from salinity. We transferred all these qualities to the Egyptian varieties while maintaining the quality of the grain, which makes us move towards increasing productivity and benefiting the economy.”

new breeds

On the other hand, the official pointed out that “Egypt succeeded in producing 9 new varieties, including 3 Super and the Sakha Super 300 strain, which is one of the innovations that we presented to the Geneva International Fair. The dose of fertilizer needed by this rice is less than normal and its water consumption is also less, and most importantly, The quality of the grain is high compared to other varieties, and it is also good in cooking.

He continued: “This variety has a great economic advantage, as smart farmers cultivate the land with other crops before rice, such as cantaloupe or melon, or even green crops such as beans and others, which makes them get gains from two summer crops in one season, and in 2021 the cultivated area was from this.” The variety is 200,000 feddans from the total cultivated rice varieties, and we have other varieties of super with a high yield, and we were able to produce the first Egyptian hybrid of short stature suitable for the Egyptian market, which constitutes a safety belt in light of Egypt’s progress in the field of rice cultivation. And the northern delta belt is planted with rice because it cannot bear any other crops.”

Recently, El-Mowafi, as head of the National Rice Development Project at the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, won the gold medal at the 2022 Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions, for an applied innovation by developing the giant “Sakha Super 300” rice variety, which tolerates soil salinity and water scarcity and saves in compost. It contains a percentage of protein and can be used in the production of fodder, and he says that “this rice can be grown in the delta belt, which are the governorates of Kafr El-Sheikh, Beheira, Gharbia, Dakahlia, Damietta and Sharqia, which suffer from salinity.”

basmati

He also pointed out that “Egypt produces Basmati 201 rice, which is the first Egyptian strain of Basmati and gives high productivity. The productivity of Pakistani Basmati rice reaches at its highest level to 3 tons per acre, but the Egyptian Basmati 201 has a productivity of 4 tons per acre. Hybrid Basmati 11, which produces from 5 to 6 tons per acre, which covers the Egyptian market and can be used for export.

He concluded: “The bill for importing basmati rice, which used to reach 150 million dollars, will be reduced, and these resources can be used to import wheat. Investment and expansion in the production of basmati rice, once the necessary funds are available, may achieve food stability for the Arab region in light of global challenges.”