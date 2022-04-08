Ajman (Union)

Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, witnessed volleyball competitions, as part of the Ajman government sporting events, which are held on the sidelines of the Ajman Sports Tournament organized by the Ajman Government Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Quattro Sports Center, which is held at the Youth Center Stadium Ajman in Mushairif.

He made an inspection tour to see the readiness of the various facilities at the center, and to see what was achieved after the recent arrangements and preparations, and met with the members of the organizing committee, thanking their efforts to make the tournament a success and achieve its various goals. , congratulated the winners.

The matches of the second round of volleyball competitions were characterized by excitement and high level, and the Tolerance team appeared with a distinctive appearance, achieving its second victory in a row, defeating Shabab Al-Jalaa 2-0, bringing its score to 6 points and equal at the top of the first group with Only Fresh, who added three new points by winning Ali Al Motamayez 2-0, and in the second group, the commandos defeated the Falcons 2-1 to lead with 6 points, while Shabab Al Sharjah achieved their first victory by defeating the King 2-0.

In the football competitions, the Municipal and Planning Department team succeeded in winning the Finance Department by 3-0, raising its score to 6 points at the top of the first group. 1 led the group with 6 points, and the brilliant Mubarak Salem Mubarak, who scored a hat-trick, won the match stardom, and settled the positive tie with two goals for each team in the match between the General Administration of Civil Defense and the Transport Authority team for the third group, bringing the balance of the General Administration of Civil Defense 4 points in the first place. By goal difference over the Transport Authority, which ranked second, Jassem Mahdi from the Transport Authority won the Man of the Match award.