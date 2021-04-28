Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the “Zayed Spring of Goodness for Humanity” forum, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, will be launched next Saturday under the patronage and presence of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as part of the commemoration of Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work, which coincides with the anniversary of the departure of the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May God have mercy on him, who established the principles and values ​​of the state and built its system and institutions until it became a unique civilized model in coexistence, tolerance and human brotherhood, in reconstruction, building and renaissance, and in stability and prosperity, which the whole world praises.

A large number of Emirati and international intellectual figures and religious leaders are talking to the forum about the values ​​and actions of the founder, may God rest his soul, who established a country that considers human brotherhood, tolerance and coexistence among all among the most important pillars on which it was built, and the wise leadership is keen to promote it in the hearts of new generations locally and internationally .

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak will deliver the opening speech of the forum on Zayed the human being “value, memory and impact”, as Mohammed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim talks about the importance of humanitarian work and tolerance in Sheikh Zayed’s thought locally and internationally, and its impact on the state’s stature and development, while Bishop Paul Hinder addresses And Rabbi Yehuda Sarna and Dr. Muhammad Matar Al-Kaabi, President of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, the value of religious tolerance and its importance in building the state on the approach of Zayed, and the freedom of belief that Zayed established and promoted by the country’s wise leadership, as representatives of people of determination, workers of the Emirates and new generations talk about the impact of Zayed.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence affirmed that its interest in organizing the annual “Zayed Spring of Goodness for Humanity” forum, by the way, is not only aimed at standing on the exploits, deeds and sayings of the founding father and promoting them among new generations, but rather to stand on the thought of Zayed, who founded a young country with which the world can be proud, in order to learn From them the lessons, and we will benefit from them in the coming days, because Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, was a symbol of all the values ​​and humanity of which we are proud of the world and the desire to cooperate with everyone, as he is in itself a school in which thousands of his children graduated and many benefited from it outside the borders of the Emirates .

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence announced its invitation to all segments of society to follow the activities of the forum, which will last for one day (by default) through the official website of the ministry and its platforms on social media, where a live broadcast of all the events of the forum will be transmitted.