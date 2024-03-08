Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan, organized a forum of meetings and readings under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, as part of its activities and initiatives within the framework of its participation in the Month of Reading.

The forum included dialogue sessions and participation from employees of the Ministry and Sandooq Al Watan. The Ministry also hosted, through its intellectual and cultural seminars, a number of Emirati writers and thinkers, who contributed with their creative vision to highlighting the relationship of reading and knowledge with tolerance and national identity, and its role in bringing noble values ​​to people everywhere.

The Ministry of Tolerance’s intellectual and cognitive seminars received active participation from writers and authors who participated in their intellectual and literary works within the Creative Production Project on National Identity, which was launched by the National Fund under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, including the writer Nadia Al-Najjar, who participated in the project with the story “Threads of Gold.” And Fadda,” and the writer Hamda Al-Balushi with the story “City of Com,” Noura Al-Khoury with the novel “Treasure of Shabhana,” and Shaima Al-Marzouqi with her book “Emirati Power.”

Afraa Al-Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, expressed her pride in the important successes achieved by the Ministry’s participation in the Reading Month activities in terms of reaching the book of tolerance to various segments of society, especially youth and school and university students, in cooperation with many public and private institutions in the country.

For his part, Yasser Al Gergawi, Director General of the Fund, praised the participation of Emirati women writers in the Meetings and Readings Forum, appreciating their creative efforts to enhance the values ​​of national identity among new generations, and stressing the Fund’s keenness to continuously communicate with Emirati creators and support all creative forms that enhance the Emirati national identity.