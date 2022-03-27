Dubai (Etihad)





The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in partnership with Sandooq Al Watan, launched the largest volunteer community service project across the country under the slogan “Building a community by extending a helping hand” at the Ministry’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stressed that the achievements of Expo 2020 are exceptional by all standards, and it would not have been possible to achieve this perfect without this huge battalion of volunteers who have proven on the ground that they are all members of a group Professional, committed and dedicated, their roles spanned in all areas of work at Expo, where each volunteer harnessed his abilities, personal skills and full commitment to the success of Expo 2020 Dubai, expressing his deep appreciation to all volunteers from 135 countries, and their effort and skill for the success of this event. Great global.

This came during a ceremony organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence at Expo 2020 Dubai to sign a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry and the Expo 2020 Dubai office, which relates to transferring the file of Expo volunteers to the Ministry of Tolerance as one of the legacy of Expo 2020 that will continue after the conclusion of this major international exhibition to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence from In order to activate the role of Expo volunteers in various community activities at the state level, the celebration was attended by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, and Afra Al Sabri, Director General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence.

In his speech to the Expo volunteers, His Excellency said: “My fellow volunteers: Yes, you have heard me well. I am also a volunteer here at Expo 2020 Dubai. I stand before you with mixed feelings just like you, and I am happy that I have successfully completed this great mission like you.” He expressed his confidence. That each of the participants in the volunteering program will look at their experience as a volunteer at Expo 2020 with pride.

His Excellency clarified that volunteer work and raising the value of the public interest are among the distinguishing features of the United Arab Emirates, which is currently enjoying a prominent position regionally and internationally thanks to the support and assistance provided by our wise leadership to all, and the sincere efforts provided by its citizens and residents for the benefit of all.

His Excellency said: “The success of the volunteers at Expo 2020 Dubai is the impetus to treat volunteerism as one of the legacy projects of the Expo, which will continue after the conclusion of this wonderful global event, and I am pleased to announce that the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence will be responsible for moving forward with this project, and will establish the Ministry A community service project based on volunteering, throughout the country, and the goal of this project will focus on identifying the best ways to improve the quality of life within the community by helping its members. The new project requires effective partnerships with various institutions in all emirates of the country, “I am also pleased to announce that Sandooq Al Watan will be a major partner for the Ministry in this important endeavor, and this partnership will highlight the strong commitment of all of us towards public service for all segments of society.”

His Excellency concluded his speech by expressing his deep sense of satisfaction stemming from helping others, expressing his hope that all volunteers will join the next stage to contribute to improving the lives of others in our local communities, our nation and the world, praising the wonderful work done by all Expo volunteers.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Afra Al-Sabri, Director-General of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Expo 2020 Dubai office, and Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali in his capacity as Executive Director of the Office of the Commissioner-General, emphasizing the strengthening of partnership and cooperation between them by ensuring continuity of work on the Expo 2020 Dubai volunteer initiative, as one of the legacy initiatives Expo, to be under the umbrella of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in cooperation with Sandooq Al Watan, the strategic partner of the Ministry.