January 1, 2021 has started in sport with a desire identical to that of 2020, with a “Happy Olympic Year!” which, however, this time is pronounced with the smallest mouth, with the lesson of prudence learned by the cruel blow of the pandemic. The return of the most diverse competitions, although they are played without a public audience, opened a window of hope for the Games. Nobody around the IOCNor in the international federations, do you want to think about a new postponement, which would surely mean the definitive cancellation. The previous move has already meant for the organizers a budget increase of 21%, about 2,300 million euros more, which will mostly come from the public coffers, which has also caused a certain rejection of the Japanese population, which focuses its priorities on other social problems caused by the looming virus.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, has replied in his New Year’s message that the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held and will be “safe”. That desire of the Government of Japan, and the global universe of sport, collides with the chilling latest data issued on infections. Tokyo said goodbye to damn 2020 with an undesirable record, when they surpassed for the first time on Thursday the barrier of a thousand people affected, with a total of 1,337. Some numbers that do not invite optimism, you have to be realistic, in a country that closed its borders on December 28. The third wave is exceeding forecasts. On the other side of the scale is the hope of immunity it has generated the newly released vaccine, that the event is still about seven months away … and, of course, the strength shown so far by the sport, which is not going to give up and does not resist shouting again: “Happy Olympic Year!” Although it sounds quieter.