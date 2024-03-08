Falcom has announced a new title for the action RPG series of Tokyo Xanaduprovisionally referred to as “Tokyo Xanadu New Project”. The game is currently in development for consoles (unspecified) and will be made to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the series. It does not yet have a launch window. Below are the first details and the teaser trailer.

“It's been ten years since the release of Falcom's first modern action RPG, Tokyo Xanadu…

Set in the Japanese city of Kyoto, this new game tells the story of young people who travel to an otherworldly realm known as “Xanadu.”

Although sharing the same world as Tokyo Xanadu, set in the Japanese city of Tokyo, the setting of this title will be completely new. It is currently in development as a “completely new title” with all game systems built from scratch, so look forward to it!”

This new title will be set in Kyotoit is reasonable to think that the definitive title could be Kyoto Xanadu. We'll see.

Tokyo Xanadu New Project – Teaser trailer

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu