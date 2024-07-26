The arrival of Tokyo Xanadu eX+ on Nintendo Switch is a wonderful opportunity, for many players. Since its original publication on PS Vitain the now distant 2015, the RPG branded Nihon Falcon has never managed to capture the attention of the general public, and not always due to its own shortcomings. After all, it is never easy to move in a winning way in a sector full of competition and “sacred monsters” to constantly clash with, which is why the projects related to the series have slowly ended up in oblivion. Consequently, the arrival of Tokyo Xanadu eX+ on the flagship of the house Nintendo It’s a move that shouldn’t be underestimated, both for the Kyoto company and, above all, for the title in question.

With the arrival of the summer season, which clearly results in an extra boost for the console Nintendo and its portability, and with a potentially more free period of ideas, these portings can become an excellent way to rediscover a product perhaps too overlooked or, selfishly speaking, a good way to spend many hours in the company of a fun and sufficiently satisfying video game. The price to pay, however, is having to deal with a product that it flaunts without too many mincing words all the years it carries on its shoulders, both in terms of gameplay and overall structure, but if you’re willing to turn a blind eye, you might rediscover an intriguing and sufficiently entertaining RPG.

Title: Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Platform: Nintendo Switch



Analyzed version: Nintendo Switch (EU)



Type: RPG



Players: 1

Publisher: Nihon Falcon



Developer: AksysGames

Tongue: English (lyrics), Japanese (dubbing)



Exit date: July 23, 2024

Availability: retail, digital delivery

DLC: includes all previously released DLC



Note: porting of the title already available on PlayStation 4

We reviewed Tokyo Xanadu eX+ with a Nintendo Switch code provided to us free of charge by Reef Entertainment.

Demons Come to Switch

For those who have never played the basic version of the game, it is worth noting that on a narrative level the title is also quite evidently influenced by strong external influences, which have played a central role in the genesis of a series that, perhaps, has paid for its desire to “clash” with some big names by offering, in essence, something similar but with less marked proportions and ambitions. The story of Tokyo Xanadu eX+ has as its linchpin the city of Tokyo, whose peace and normality has become only a faded memory. In the background, in fact, dark and mysterious forces hover around the human race, with the desire to wipe it out and create a new reality. Also clearly following the narrative dogmas of more famous series such as Shin Megami Tensei And Person, Tokyo Xanadu eX+ draws players into a reality split in two, divided between the real world and a mysterious alternate realitywhich forms the backdrop to the adventures of the inevitable band of heroes on whom the fate of the world weighs.

In the title of Nihon Falconin fact, winking once again at the aforementioned video game series, those who hold the keys to the destiny of the human race are some young people, some students, a group of kids who for various reasons have a connection with the mysterious alternative reality and therefore represent the only glimmer of salvation for the world. Even if it doesn’t shine in terms of originality, what this whole system really lacks is the charisma, the charm and the quality of the work done on the character design which, today as yesterday, seems too anonymous and lacking in particular sparks.. Not that we expected anything like this from this porting, obviously, also because such a work has never been contemplated, but playing it in 2024, after having tried much more interesting things, everything stands out even more.

The action side of hunting

The real “breaking” point of Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is represented by the combat system. Nihon Falcom’s title, in fact, differs significantly from the other series we have mentioned, offering an action combat system, very similar to the one proposed by the series Yswhich clearly distances itself from the role-playing soul of the Person and of the series Shin Megami Tensei. To defeat the creatures that swarm the streets of the dark dimension Eclipse players have at their disposal a style of play that is based on heavy and fast attacks, dodges and parries, and we must admit that the formula, also considering the greater possibilities of Switch compared to the reference material, the combat system is very fresh, frenetic and sufficiently satisfying.

The fact that each member of the party has unique abilities, resistances and strengths, it is clear that everything becomes more stimulating, also considering the speed of the clashes and the very basic structure of the commands, makes the fights very fast and fluid, and manage to be an arrow in favor of a game that is based on a fundamentally derivative and linear gameplay structure. Also Tokyo Xanaduin fact, bases its experience a lot on the dichotomy between the real world and that of Eclipse, with gaming sessions that alternate between combat phases and those of “real” life. The reference to the works of ATLUS it’s really obvious. Nevertheless, the work done in terms of history remains very interesting and even considering the years behind us, we must admit that the crossing of the young Asuka and all the other protagonists of the work of Nihon Falcon It is still intriguing and stimulating to follow.

How does it perform on Nintendo Switch?

But, all things considered, how does this porting work? The reality of the facts is a bit bittersweet, even if we didn’t have many doubts about it. In terms of content, the offer of this new edition is generally acceptable, while we found a few too many uncertainties on the technical and audiovisual front. Let’s start with the positive things, and we can’t help but mention the arrival of a package containing new scenarios, new gameplay elements and some novelties in terms of narrative and localization, something that could satisfy both novices of the series and those who has already spent time in the company of the colorful RPG a few hours even in its previous editions. Even without miracles or revolutions, we still believe that the effort made is acceptable and praiseworthy, also because, being a “simple” porting it is clear that very little could have been done in terms of content.

The speech is different, however, as regards the audiovisual sector. Let it be clear, the work done by the development team is functional and the technical leap is felt, especially in handled mode, but it is also equally clear that this porting makes the years and the nature that the game carries with it really, too evident. In fact, while browsing, we too often came across an uninviting and unintuitive menu, wooden and ugly to look at, just as the quality of the titles and texts seemed too sharp and evidently anchored to a decidedly different concept of time. In this respect, perhaps, Nihon Falcon could have done a little more, at least to make the quality of life of the players more pleasant, perhaps taking an example from the excellent Vengeance which, without distorting anything, managed to make the gaming experience less tedious and more pleasant than its original version. For the rest, however, the general stability and the use on the hybrid of Nintendo it’s overall enjoyable, both in docked mode and, above all, in portability, which from our point of view is definitely the best way to experience the gaming experience.

Ten years ago, a massive earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its residents forever. Since then, the city has been rebuilt; slowly, life has returned to a seemingly normal state. However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that destroyed Tokyo a decade earlier was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and deadly shadow world known as Eclipse. Now is the time to step in to defeat the Eclipse legions and ensure that peace is protected! Buy Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch on Amazon by following this link and support Akiba Gamers!

Who do we recommend Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Nintendo Switch to?

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ It is a very interesting RPG, which went too unnoticed in its original release and which could be revived thanks to Nintendo Switch a new youth. The novelties of this version are limited, but they could be enough to push veterans into a new run and above all they could bring many new players closer to the series, which is who we think the porting work is aimed at most.

Fast and immediate combat system

A good story

Perfect for portable gaming The lack of Italian localization remains

You can feel the weight of the years

Dungeons and gameplay elements are highly recycled

Very derivative in concept