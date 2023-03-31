Expected in Japan for this June 29ththe title Tokyo Xanadu eX+ in version Nintendo Switch finally shows itself in action thanks to a gameplay trailer released on the net by Nihon Falcom.

In addition to showing the various main game characters in action, engaged in battles and unleashing their unique abilities, today’s video also offers us some clips from the opening film and the theme song Seize the Day.

Before admiring the video, we remind you that Tokyo Xanadu eX+ is available in our territory on Playstation 4 And pc Street Steam. If you are interested in knowing more about these editions, you can read our review.

Source: Falcom Street Gematsu