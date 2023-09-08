Mistaken Order is a restaurant project by director Shiro Oguni in which the staff is made up only of people with dementia and cognitive impairment

Mistaken Orders to Tokyo it’s a very special restaurant where it’s hard to complain to the waiter because you got the wrong dish. As reported by greenme.it, the restaurant has in its staff only people affected by dementia And memory leaks, which inevitably has a major impact on the service. The goal of this pop-up period founded six years ago by Shiro EachJapanese television director, is to raise public awareness of the problem of cognitive impairment.

Read also: Japan, fish exports down after radioactive water spill in the sea

Mistaken Orders it is open for several days a year and the curious thing is that although on average 63% of the orders are wrong, 99% of the customers left their dinner satisfied. Oguni got the idea after a visit to a retirement home where he was offered a ravioli instead of the hamburger he had asked for.

Read also: Live like Italians with olive oil! Down chances of death from dementia

“Instead of seeing dementia as terrifying, dark and isolated – says the director – the diners talk about the experience as adorable, fun, sociable. This initiative is not limited to being more tolerant and welcoming towards people with dementia, but tries to demonstrate how people can be compassionate towards each other, regardless of their faults”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

