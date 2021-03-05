The coronavirus that put a brake on the world and that postponed the Olympic Games for the first time in history will not impact again in Tokyo 2020, according to its organizers, who warned that July “is the last option” to hold the event, scheduled to be played from July 23 to August 8.

The executive director of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, Toshiro Muto, reiterated this Friday, from the Japanese capital, that the postponed Olympic Games will not be delayed or canceled again, although the state of emergency due to Covid-19 that covers the metropolitan area Tokyo has been extended for two more weeks.

“There are people who say that the Games should be postponed, but from my point of view, delaying them is impossible,” Muto said in statements to the local press. And he remarked: “Celebrating them in July is the last option”.

According to him, athletes will not be able to train under pressure if the Games are delayed until 2022 and the international community will not support this idea.

Additionally, organizers, Muto continued, cannot retain the athletes’ villa for another year, as residents are scheduled to begin moving into the new condos in March 2024.

On the other hand, they recognized that the fate of the foreign relievers and volunteers who were going to participate remains unknown while the Japanese immigration restrictions are debated.

“We need to make a decision as soon as possible, but we are not going to make a decision for everyone,” said committee chair Seiko Hashimoto, when asked about the impact of the global border closure in force in Japan 20 days after it begins. the unveiling of the Olympic torch in the country.

At the end of the month, it will be announced, meanwhile, whether visitors from outside Japan will be allowed to attend the Olympic Games, a decision of the Japanese central government will also participate.

With information from Xinhua and EFE