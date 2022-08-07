Phoenix Game has announced the production of its first original title called Tokyo Underground Killer. The game will be released on PC in late 2023, and the page is already on Steam.

The game is an action FPS set in a futuristic Tokyo immersed in a cyberpunk world, created using the Unreal Engine 4. The main protagonist is called Kobayashi, a Vampire Assassin who engages in high-speed combat against an organization of killer demons. In addition we will have a sword from the myth, and we will be equipped with 13 supernatural powers called Blood Skils, with 7 weapons available in the arsenal.

Phoenix Games Production is a Japanese company that produces and sells independent games in cooperation with other developers not only in Japan but also overseas.

In addition to unique elements and vampiric powers such as sucking blood to beat enemies, players will be able to travel to Shinjuku to complete missions and acquire gifts from idols and trophies to display on their showcase. Many locations will be based on the real Tokyo neighborhoods. In addition to Shinjuku I will find Akihabara and Shibuya, illuminated by neon lights, new buildings and all the paraphernalia of a game of this type.

Source: Dualshockers