By Antoni Slodkowski and Elaine Lies and Linda Sieg

TOKYO (Reuters) – Thirsty Tokyo residents are about to take a break just as the summer heat hits, as authorities in the Japanese capital are preparing to ease an alcohol ban in restaurants and bars when they lift a state of emergency. coronavirus.

But let no one plan parties. Tokyo will soon allow “lone drinkers” to consume alcohol between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm, but will maintain the closing hours of restaurants and bars at 8:00 pm and limit the time each customer spends in these places to 90 minutes, local media reported, citing municipal government sources.

Another proposal would allow up to two people to meet, the Nikkei daily said — a decision is expected later this Friday.

In the most recent state of emergency, Japan’s third, authorities focused on alcohol, fearing that the disinhibition would lead to loud voices, hygiene omissions and excessive stays in bars, which would increase the risks of aerosol contagion.

Japanese outraged by the new proposals used social media to emphasize the double standards, as the 2020 Olympics should start in just over a month even in the face of widespread opposition.

“Some say it’s unrealistic to cancel the Olympics, but for restaurants it’s unrealistic to continue with restrictions,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Ordinary citizens are restricted, while the powerful can do exactly what they want. Can we call this democracy?”

