Asia’s largest Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) has been suspended until the end of the day due to a malfunction in the system responsible for disseminating market information.

In a post on website the exchange notes that the exact timeline for the restoration of the system has not yet been determined. It is also unknown what caused the technical failure. At the same time, the Japanese government announced that it is not yet considering the version of the hacker attack.

Other stock exchanges of the country also stopped trading due to problems on the TFB. Only the Osaka Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Commodity Exchange are currently operating.

Representatives of the Tokyo Stock Exchange apologized to investors and market participants for the inconvenience caused.