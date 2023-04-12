The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has released a press release for the month of April that tells us about the latest news for the pop culture of the Japanese metropolis, in this case the Gomihiroi Samurai — the defenders of urban waste — as well as the reopening of the chain’s flagship store Animate located in Ikebukuro, which took place on March 16th.

Find the complete press release below: enjoy reading!

TOKYO POP: SAMURAI GARDENERS AND CONCEPT STORES DEDICATED TO ANIME

April 12, 2023 – In Tokyo one never ceases to be surprised. It can happen to walk down the street and come across three samurai, decked out in denim kimonos and armed with pincers: it’s about the Gomihiroi Samurai, the indomitable defenders of garbage collection. Those who visit the capital are struck by the almost total absence of waste bins on the street or in the stations, and, at the same time, by the strong civic sense and from great cleaning of public spaces. However, in a city the size of Tokyo it’s impossible not to find at least some rubbish. This is where the warrior-garbagemen come into the picture. The trio, made up of Goto Ikki, Keisuke and Kaz Kobayashi, pounces on waste and eliminates them, performing in sophisticated chambara, the deliberately exaggerated fight choreography made famous around the world by the films of Akira Kurosawa. Between leaps and slashing, the Gomihiroi Samurai clean up the streets and entertain passers-by with a one-of-a-kind show. Between Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, the Gomihiroi Samurai have today over 700 thousand followers and their exploits have been imitated by other groups in Japan and even overseas, in Los Angeles.

Gomihiroi literally means “to collect waste”, while samurai comes from Old Japanese saburau, “to be of service”, “to serve”. For the social importance of their services, the samurai-garbage collectors in the past were awarded the official recognition of supporters of the Re-Style project for the promotion of the 3R campaign (Recycle, Reuse, Reduce), whose goal is raise consumer awareness of the importance of recycling, reusing and reducing waste. Furthermore, from 1 April 2022 to 31 March last, the group held the position of initiative ambassador Machi Kirei (“Let’s Clean Up the City”) by appointment of the municipality of Toshima, the district of Tokyo with the area of Ikebukuroa melting pot of the latest pop culture and youth trends.

The historic flagship shop reopened on 16 March in Ikebukuro Animate Ikebukuro, the world’s largest anime-themed store, renovated and expanded to mark its 40th anniversary. Animate, which helps to spread the culture of anime, manga and video games thanks to its many outlets both in Japan and abroad, it has certainly played a key role in making Ikebukuro a must-see destination for otaku, fans of the genre, from all over the world, who will now be able to experience their passion with all five senses, in the new theater and in other facilities for events dedicated to them. Among otaku more nostalgic will certainly not be able to miss the Gundam fanswhich, until May 21, can be found on display and for sale in the temporary shop Sunrise World TOKYO action figures, gadgets and other material objects to the animated series created by the Sunrise studio and not. It is impossible to talk about gadgets without mentioning the distributors of gashaponthe puppets to assemble sold in capsules, depicting the most loved characters. Just ai gashapon an entire section of the is dedicated Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo. Located near Sunshine City, is the newest point of reference for anime merchandising, with restaurants, stationery and themed events. Finally, shopping lovers are advised to visit theIkebukuro Park, the large fashion mall capable of interpreting all kinds of trends and cultures. Among the more than 30 shops, there is also Second Street, an urban wear shop that buys and resells second-hand clothes and accessories, carefully selected with a view to sustainability.