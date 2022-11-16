After the end of tokyo avengers it has just been revealed that it will not be the last we will see of this beloved franchise. Its mangaka, Ken Wakui, will reveal a new special arc during a special exhibition in Tokyo. This will be held in November 2023 in the Roppongi neighborhood.

At the moment, it was not disclosed what the new special bow that will receive will be about. Tokyo Revengers. However, Ken Wakui will have a whole year to work on it. Maybe more if we consider that the presentation in 2023 could only be details and it will not be when the arc arrives as such.

The reveal of this new special arc came in the pages of Weekly Shonen Magazine, where the last chapter of the manga was published. Right there it was announced that the magazine will begin to serialize the spin off known as Extra. Which follows the story of the founders of the Tokyo Manjii Gang.

Tokyo Revengers Extra is an eight-chapter manga that follows the founders of the fearsome gang. Originally these chapters came together with the blu-rays and dvds of the anime of Ken Wakui’s work. Now they will be more accessible so that those interested can read them.

What is Tokyo Revengers?

tokyo avengers is a manga that follows the story of Takemichi Hanagaki. A young man who, after finding out about the death of an old girlfriend, manages to travel back in time. So he takes the opportunity to join the Tokyo Manji Gang to prevent the death of his ex-partner.

It quickly became a very successful publication. Which led her to have both anime adaptation and live-action. Currently the second season of the anime is on the way, while a sequel to its movies has just been announced. Both productions will arrive in 2023, so there is content for a while for fans.

