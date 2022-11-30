Since the start of the pandemic, the use of streaming platforms has risen, however, one product in particular had a constant increase that is maintained. We talk about anime, and it is because of this that the platforms seek to increase their catalogs with the most popular titles. In fact, Disney Plus announced that it will have the exclusive Tokyo Revengers.

As we mentioned, now some platforms even seek to produce the anime directly. This has achieved good and bad results in the industry —if we focus on Netflix releases. Although others, likeor the mouse company prefer to form partnerships with publishers to be able to legally distribute their works.

On this occasion Disney Plus reached an agreement with the publisher Kodansha so, Tokyo Revengers It will be broadcast through your platform. The second season of the anime — which will adapt the Christmas Showdown arc — will premiere in January 2023.

However, the opening of its catalog will have to be seen, we cannot fail to mention that, bleach It is distributed by Disney Plus in America, but in Mexico it is not yet available, let’s hope the same does not happen with Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers: The Gang Sci-Fi Odyssey

Tokyo Revengers is a work written and illustrated by Ken Wakui. It’s based on a gang that existed in Japan, however, time travel elements are added to it – bland sci-fi, don’t expect much on that side – coupled with the emergence of a youth gang that could cause extraordinary trouble when it gets underway. forge completely and its members grow.

In an attempt to prevent tragedies, Takemichi, the protagonist, will travel through time and try to change events to bequeath a better future to his friends.

