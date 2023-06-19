













Tokyo Revengers will have a multiplatform RPG and this is what you should know

The announcement was revealed by Victor Entertainment. Information about this video game project by Tokyo Revengers it only reveals that the title will be free-to-play with action elements and RPG mechanics.

According to the information revealed, the title will be carried out by the DMM Games team and will have microtransactions based on the purchase of items for the game. The issue that we must not lose sight of is that this project is only confirmed for Japan.

Source: Victor Entertainment

On the other hand, the title will allow players to relive the events of the story of Ken Wakui, as well as making continuous jumps in time, trying to avoid the worst future of all. We also saw the Takemitchy, Draken and Mickey designs. Now it’s a matter of finding out if this will be a gatcha game and you have to “throw” to get Tokyo Manji characters.

Speaking of Tokyo Revengers, don’t lose sight of the fact that the second season is available in Latin America through the service of star plus. If you still don’t see it, then take advantage. It is not seen that they are going to remove it, but anything can happen.

The anime catalog of that service is very modest, but it has things worth watching, for example, Bleach. There is also a series called La Isla de las Sombras and Black Rock Shooter: Dawn and Tatami: The Time Machine.

