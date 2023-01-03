After a successful 2021 that had one of the series of anime most popular and also an equally outstanding live action, the second season of Tokyo Revengers will be released on January 7, 2023. The question now is, What streaming service will this anime be available on?

According to the available information, disneyplus is the service that has the rights to broadcast the second season of Tokyo Revengers. This means that, if you reach our continent, you will be through hulu (In the United States), just as happened at the time with Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Now you know that the second season of the anime based on Ken Wakui’s manga will premiere on January 7 in Japan, but the question remains as to whether it can also be seen in other regions of the world. In certain regions, Disney Plus is likely to be the place to watch this anime.

Source: Liden Films.

Unfortunately, there is no official statement regarding why Crunchyroll will not have the continuation of this series, which also even had a dubbing into Latin Spanish. We just have to wait.

What arc will the second season of Tokyo Revengers cover?

Now that you know that the second season of Tokyo Revengers is coming out on January 7, 2023, it wouldn’t hurt to know which arc the anime based on Ken Wakui’s original work will cover.

According to all the advances released so far, the arc will be Christmas, which is where Tokyo Manji must face the Black Dragons, who were the original gang of Shinnichiro Sano, Mickey’s older brother.

Likewise, we also learned that the opening of the series will once again come from the Official HIGE DANdism group and will be called White Noise.

Will you legally watch the second season of Tokyo Revengers?