the anime of Tokyo Revengers He is very close to his return and will present the long-awaited Christmas arc where Toman will face the Black Dragons one-on-one. Now, the story of Ken Wakui’s manga has come to an end and many are wondering what happened to drakenone of the protagonists of the series.

If you are putting up with the anime, the best thing you can do is stop reading because we are going to ruin the Tokyo Revengers experience and the fate of Draken, one of its most beloved protagonists. If you are up to date with the manga, but you stopped reading, then this can be a good incentive to return to the pages of this story.

Without further ado, we are going to tell you what happened to Draken and why it is so important in the most recent story of Ken Wakui’s manga, which is nothing short of reaching its conclusion.

What happened to Draken? The fateful fate of Tokyo Revengers

the sleeve of Tokyo Revengers gave us many memorable moments ranging from the most painful defeats to the most bittersweet victories. Yes, this story never goes with half measures.

In the final arc of the manga, we see Takemitchy travel back in time to see that Mikey is now turned criminal and, being the fool that he is, wants to rescue him too. This jump takes the protagonist of the series to a past where Toman is already disbanded, but now we have more gangs, Kanto being the biggest.

The situation is more complicated than it seems, especially since Mikey is now insane and is no longer friends with Draken. The latter is supposed to have already left the life of crime, but it was only momentary.

The fateful arc of the three deities

The Tokyo Revengers three-deity arc is about Takemitchy’s penultimate leap into the past. (yes, there’s still another jump to go) and how he tries to save Mikey. There are no more Toman, now there are only three gangs that try to control everything, Kanto, Rokuhara Tandai and Brahman.

Draken ends up in Brahman because it is the “least crooked of the three”. Rejecting Rokuhara Tandai, Draken makes several enemies and there are already several who not only want to kill him, but also Takemitchy and the danger he represents.

In an unfortunate moment, in which many believed that perhaps he would rise, Draken dies stopping a bullet that was going to hit Takemitchy in an unexpected duel involving the leaders of Brahman and Rokuhara Tandai. His death was mourned by fans, but it gave us to understand that there was no longer a way to correct all the problems that continued with the story.

The last jump in time of Tokyo Revengers

In the last part of this manga, where Takemitchy manages to reform al Touman and they directly confront the Kanto Manji, our protagonist faces Mikey face to face in a duel that it looked like he was going to lose, but thanks to his new abilities to see the future, he was able to stand up to his rival.

The issue here is that even with all efforts, Takemitchy has to sacrifice himself for Mikey to put aside all that darkness that led him to take with Kisaki Tetta and corrupt much more.

At a time where we all thought it was the end of the protagonistbecause they had already run him through with a sword, we see the last jump in time, only here both Mikey and Takemitchy do itright to the point of when they were children, before all those moments that changed Manjiro Sano’s attitude happened.

Here, both villains and friends end up together in the Tokyo Manji. Draken ends up alive and bypasses the gang wars, or at least that’s what we’re given to understand because technically they all ended up in one huge group.

Draken ends up being the mechanic for the racing team where Mikey is the star driver. So, for the good of the character, he survived all the bad things he went through, although there is still a doubt about all the time lines that were formed.

What do you think of this moment? Do you think it's the end we deserve?