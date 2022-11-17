his time has come Tokyo RevengersThey warned us and the usual thing happened: Not everyone left happy. This is because these kinds of stories that grab many fans after they have an anime go through harsh scrutiny from fans who rarely get a filler.

Ken Wakui built a plot – as the kids say – “very edgy” because it showed us some super broken characters who hadn’t finished high school. That they suffered, fought and somehow sought revenge.

Let’s go, At conventions we already saw several with black auto mechanic uniforms and illegible kanji for an average Japanese student. They all hated Takemichy’s crybaby, but they were either fans of Baji, Draken or Mikey himself – who was the worst of all -.

That level of expectations was unrealistic among frequent manga readers, and we knew that the situation could get out of hand. Therefore, we decided to answer the question: Tokyo Revengers: Was it the ending we deserved or the one we can have?

Get ready because many spoilers are coming and the truth is that we do not want to ruin the experience for you. If you don’t keep up with the manga, the best thing you can do is watch the trailer for the second season of the anime.

Tokyo Revengers penultimate time jump was going to end badly

the last part of Tokyo Revengers consists of 2 parts: The arc of the three deities and of Kanto Manji. The first was to go back in time to save Mikey from his life of darkness – which by my best would have left him on the boat. Takemichy’s last trip had many consequences, including the death of Draken, who saved him for the umpteenth time, only here if there was no turning back.

Then we see the formal meeting of the Tokyo Manji – also known as Toman – who was going to face Mikey’s Kanto Manji in a duel that reserved predictions. As usual, Tokyo Revengers He proposed an uneven duel where the good guys – dressed as underdogs – were blowing up their rivals thanks to the support of their new boss.

The new ability of the protagonist to be able to see the future – almost immediately – was an interesting adjustment and already very ill-advised, but valid. Come on, let’s not forget that the trips were already fantastic enough to take them seriously. The hard thing was the life of criminals.

Everything that came in the last 20 or 10 chapters, you knew it was going to feel a little rushed. or with a series of duels that were going to end in tragedy or uneven. Said and done, that happened, but it was worth it, because everyone raffled off: Mitsuya, Chifuyu, even Hanagaki… But we got to the shot with Mikey and that’s when everything got heavy.

Time travel was a curse

Takemichy is a kind of Homer Simpson in his amateur boxing days at Moe’s Tavern, he endures the beatings and survives by a miracle. The problem is, Mikey was his Drederick Tatum and he could kill him, in fact, he almost did.

The situation is that, to level them, Ken Wakui gave his protagonist the ability to see the immediate future and, thanks to that, he was able to put a stop to it. The good thing about all this is that they finally explained to us the topic of time travel and who started it – which turned out to be Shinichiro and to save his brother’s life.

The issue here is that when Mikey puts his sword through Takemichy, well the next time jump is supposed to be to the future, because somehow Manjiro Sano was already savedbut not, They returned them to the past, just at the moment when everything was going to break.

The outcome that we are presented with is the one where both Mikey and Takemichi find themselves in the past and – knowing everything that is going to happen – they do everything necessary so that the different catastrophes do not occur: Kisaki Tetta has become a criminal since he was little; Kazutora doesn’t kill Shinichiro and among all that, that Draken doesn’t die.

The good thing about the ending of Tokyo Revengers is:

All the characters have a justified redemption and they make you understand that there is a life beyond crime and sins.

They explain how time travel began.

Ken Wakui plays all the odds as to why Mikey is emotionally broken and what was the triggering factor.

Takemichy got his revenge and saved everyone including his life.

Was there something wrong with the ending? The truth is that no, everything was resolved, you may not like the conclusion, but there is. It’s like Marge says in The Simpsons, “it’s an end and that’s it.”

Did you like the end of Tokyo Revengers? Do not forget that you can leave your opinion in the comments. You can also contact us through discord, Twitter Y Facebook.