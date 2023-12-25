













The only thing left to specify is your departure date. This title, whose first trailer is available through Twitter, will arrive not only on PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch but also on mobile devices with iOS and Android, as well as PC.

The official name of this title is Tokyo Revengers Last Mission, and it is now possible to pre-register in the iOS and Android versions. Likewise, on DMM Games, which is the platform where it can be obtained for computer.

At the moment it is not known if it will come to Steam but it cannot be completely ruled out. It is necessary to point out that the launch window currently corresponds only to Japan and confirmation for the West is still missing.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Tokyo Revengers Last Mission It will be a Free-to-Play or F2P game, so it will be free but will include microtransactions.

In the case of the latter, they will be through the purchase of items in the store within this title.

It is also known that it will be based on the main story with everything and the time loop of Ken Wakui's manga. The video that accompanies this note does not show much of the gameplay and is more about the plot.

This is why several scenes from the anime appear Tokyo Revengers by LIDEN FILMS. From the little that can be seen of the gameplay of this video game, it gives the impression that it is a beat 'em up or hack and slash.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

This is very much in line with what happens in the manga and anime. If the series stands out for something, it is the fights between different factions of Japanese gang members. All that remains is to wait for a much more complete formal advance.

