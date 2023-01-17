The fifth issue of the manga Todai Revengers (Tokyo University Revengers), spin-off of the popular Tokyo Revengers Of Ken Wakuirevealed that the series will end with the sixth volume, expected in Japan for the next May 17th.

Created by Shinpei Funatsu and launched into the app Magazine Pocket Of Kodansha in November 2021, this spin-off stars a still virgin and jobless young man named Michitakewho will find himself catapulted 7 years into his past (in the middle of university) after marrying the only love of his life.

Todai Revengers is still unreleased in Italy, while the main manga series Tokyo Revengers is published in our territory by J-POP. An anime adaptation of two seasons is also available, the first one is featured on Crunchyroll also dubbed in Italian, while the second on Disney+.

Source: Kodansha Street Anime News Network