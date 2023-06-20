Through the official YouTube channel, a new advancement of what is coming in the third season of “tokyo revengers“. In addition, it was announced when the premiere will be and where it will be broadcast from. It is expected that the story of Takemichi Hanagaki continue and the doubts left by the previous installment are resolved, for example, are there other time travelers?

New preview of season 3 of “Tokyo Avengers”

When is the next season of “Tokyo Avengers” coming out?

According to the new advance, the premiere would be scheduled for October 2023 through the Star + platform, since Disney has bought the distribution rights of this series directed by Koichi Hatsumi at LIDENFILMS.

How many seasons of “Tokyo Avengers” are there?

In total, this shounen anime has two already released parts that can only be seen on payment platforms such as Star+. The first season was released on April 11, 2021. Meanwhile, the second, on January 7 of this year.

Where to watch the first seasons of “Tokyo Avengers”?

The first part of “Tokyo Avengers” is available on Crunchyroll, but it is not completely free, since only the first three chapters are available to be viewed without a premium subscription. On the other hand, for the next installment, the Disney company bought the distribution rights and broadcast the anime on its Star+ streaming platform.

Why is “Tokyo Avengers” not on Crunchyroll?

Due to its great success, the companies realized that “Tokyo revengers” would generate good income, so they decided to buy the copyright. The lucky one who managed to do it was Disney, for that reason, since the second season, it has been authorized to broadcast the anime chapters and will also be in charge of releasing the third part again on Star+.

