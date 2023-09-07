













Tokyo Revengers: The third season of will premiere on October 3 and has a new trailer









The new advance that presents the third season of Tokyo Revengers It is now available. This installment will adapt the Tenjiku Arc, and it lets us see several breaking elements that prepare us for the new farewells.

The third season of Tokyo Revengers will begin airing in Japan on October 3, 2023. Along with the new trailer, a new art key was also released.

In addition, the musical theme that will close the chapters was presented. It is titled “Say My Name” with HEY-SMITH.

The manga installment concluded with 31 tankoubon volumes that were published by Kōdansha. The publisher serialized it in Weekly Shonen Magazine from 2017 to 2022.

The anime series has two previous seasons, the first premiered in 2021; while the second at the beginning of 2023, this one adapted the Christmas Showdown Arc. Both are available on Disney+, and this platform will also be the one that will distribute the third season of Tokyo Revengers.

Source: Kodansha & LIDENFILMS

The team of Tokyo Revengers:

Director: Kouichi Hatsumi.

Series Composer: Yasuyuki Mutou.

Character design: kenichi ohnuki and Keiko Oota.

and Musician composer: Hiroaki Tsutsumi.

Voice cast:

yuki shin like Takemichi Hanagaki.

like Takemichi Hanagaki. Azumi Waki plays Hinata Tachibana.

plays Hinata Tachibana. Ryouta Oosaka plays Naoto Tachibana.

plays Naoto Tachibana. Yuu Hayashi as Manjiro “Mikey” Sano.

Masaya Fukunishi voicing Ken “Draken” Ryuuguuji.

voicing Ken “Draken” Ryuuguuji. Seiichirou Yamashita it will be for the first time Kakucho.

it will be for the first time Kakucho. Kouki Uchiyama will play Shion Madarame.

will play Shion Madarame. Daisuke Namikawa will voice Ran Haitani.

hiro shimono like Rindo Haitani.

Source: Kodansha

What is Tokyo Revengers about?

Takemichi Hanagaki is a young man who lives without many reasons in Tokyo, one day while watching the news he finds out that his only ex-girlfriend died because of a mafia attack. This shocks him, the next day the girl’s brother will push him on the train tracks and reveal that he has the power to jump in time. From that moment on, Takemichi is committed to saving his ex-partner by changing the events of the past, initially preventing the mafia from forming.

At the moment, Tokyo Revengers It has 37 chapters distributed in two seasons.

