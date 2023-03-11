Through their social pages, Crunchyroll announces that the first live action film dedicated to the series Tokyo Revengers is available for viewing in a subtitled version. You can view it by following this linkbut you will need to have a subscription Premium.

Born to take advantage of the success of the anime series, the first film should have seen the light in Japan inOctober 2020but due to all the problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic it was postponed to July 2021. In his debut, he even managed to open in first place at the Japanese box office.

The manga of Tokyo Revengers Of Ken Wakui is currently being published in Italy thanks to J-POPwith the first season of the anime available on Crunchyroll also with dubbing in Italian and the second on the service Disney+.

Watching the news, Takemichi Hanagaki learns that his middle school sweetheart, Hinata Tachibana, has passed away. The only girlfriend she’s ever had has just been killed by a gang known as the Tokyo Manji Gang. Takemichi lives in a bad rundown apartment and his boss treats him like an idiot. Plus, he’s still a virgin… The moment his life hits rock bottom, he suddenly time-jumps twelve years back to his middle school days! To save Hinata and change the life he’s spent on the run, the hopeless Takemichi must aim for the top of Kanto’s most dangerous gang of thugs!!

