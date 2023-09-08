Through an update of the official site it was announced that the animated series Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc will debut in October. In Japan, the series will be broadcast on channels MBS extension, TV Tokyo And AT-X extension starting next October 3rdwhile the distribution in the rest of the world will be handled by Disney+ starting the next day. At the moment it is not clear if the anime will be available immediately also in Italy.

But it is not the only novelty dedicated to the series. Thanks to a new trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, we will in fact be able to have a brief taste of the soundtrack and, specifically, the ending of the anime. It’s the song “Say My Name” made by the band HEY-SMITH.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the new trailer for Tokyo Revengers: Tenjiku Arc. Good vision!

Source: Anime News Network