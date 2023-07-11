













However, Deadline confirmed that the third part of the anime of Tokyo Revengersthe one that will cover the Tenjiku arc, will be available through the service of disneypluswhich means that it will also be broadcast on Star Plus, just like the previous season that premiered in spring 2023.

It is worth noting that the information available about the history of youth gangs fighting for control of the city of Tokyo in Japan. The story will get much denser this time as there are more power groups that want to dominate the area and Takemichi has to go back in time to correct things.

The problem that fans of this anime face is that they have to watch the first season on a streaming service and the second, added to the third, are in another because each one has rights to very specific content.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that Tokyo Revengers It came out in the not so distant 2021 and caught the attention of many for its violent theme with juvenile delinquents who didn’t even finish high school.

The popularity of the series sparked many to start reading the manga of Ken Wakui which ended in November 2022 and many ended up hating the way it ended.

This series also has live-action that has not left Japan and will soon have a second part. We’ll see if the entire series ends up one day on a single streaming service.

