It is through this that it comes to light that it will be in October 2023 that it will be available. The first channels it will reach are MBS, TV Tokyo, and AT-X.

At the moment Disney has not announced if it will acquire the broadcast rights to the new episodes of the series.

It should not be forgotten that he acquired those of the second season so he could do it with the third. Something that reveals the new video of Tokyo Revengers it’s more cast members.

Voice actor Seiichirō Yamashita portrays Kakucho, the leader of the Four Heavenly Kings of Tenjiku. Kouki Uchiyama and Daisuke Namikawa, for their part, give voice to Shion Madarame and Ran Haitani, respectively. The aforementioned are also ‘kings’ of Tenjiku.

Fountain: LIDEN FILMS.

Another voice actor who will be part of the cast of the third season of Tokyo Revengers is Hiro Shimono, who plays Rindo Haitani, who is Ran’s younger brother.

Two more actors were previously announced for this new wave of episodes. One of them is Nobunaga Shimazaki, who has the role of Izana Kurokawa, and the other is Tetsu Inada, who has the role of Kanji Mochizuki. Many characters will debut in this installment of the series.

Currently the manga of Tokyo Revengers It’s over, but it seems clear that the production committee in charge of the anime is interested in adapting all the work done by mangaka Ken Wakui.

With two seasons available and another on the way, it is clear that the companies backing the project are confident in the results.

It is necessary to wait for the official release date and more advances of this anime to come to light.

