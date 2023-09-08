Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

‘Tokyo Revengers’ will premiere a new season. Part 3 of the animated manga adaptation is already a reality and will be present through a streaming platform. This online anime launched its first season on April 11, 2021 and ended on September 19 of the same year, something that left fans very excited by having 24 chapters that were directed by Koichi Hatsumi.

On the other hand, the fans could not wait any longer to know the release date that was not confirmed at that time, but through social networks it was known when the official launch of the Tenjiky arc will arrive, which is part of ‘Tokyo Revengers 3’. Find out all the details here so you can’t miss its premiere via streaming.

When does ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 premiere?

The official page of the anime ‘Tokyo Revengers’ made the release date official. As we mentioned, it was something that was missing because at the beginning of 2023 it was already known that there was going to be a season 3. This Thursday, September 7, through a promotional video, it was revealed that the release date of the Tenkiju arc will be Tuesday, October 3 of this year.

Where to see the Tenjiku arc of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3?

The premiere of season 3 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ will take place through a streaming platform that many animes have been hosting in their catalogs. Disney/Star Plus is the firm that is authorized for the exclusive transmission of the anime. By accessing the service of this streaming platform, you will be able to see the Tenjiku arc. It should be noted that Star Plus has been part of Disney as a section for some time.

Official cast of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3