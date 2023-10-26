The popularity of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ is constantly rising and this can be seen on the networks, where you can constantly see the adventures of Takemichi Hanagaki. The anime, which is based on the manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui and which was first released in 2017, entered its third season and all her fans hope that the essence that made her so well known worldwide can be maintained as the chapters progress.

For this reason, in the following article we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss this series that is breaking it and that becomes increasingly tense and exciting as its story develops, which is going through the Tenjiku Arc.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 chapter 4: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

When does ‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 5, season 3 come out?

The new episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’anime directed by Koichi Hatsumi and produced by Liden Films, will premiere on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. This season, as well as the previous one, will have 13 episodes, something that was changed after the launch of the first part of the series, which had a total of 24 chapters.

What time does episode 5 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’, season 3, premiere?

Episode 5 of the third season of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ will be broadcast starting at 1:00 pm, in Peru, on the previously indicated date. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below, we will leave you a list with the respective premiere times:

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ season 2 chapter 14, PREMIERE: at what time and where to watch the anime ONLINE?

Mexico: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Colombia: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Ecuador: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Venezuela: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Bolivia: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Chili: 3.00 pm

3.00 pm Argentina: 3.00 pm

3.00 pm Spain: 8.00 pm

Where to watch season 3 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ ONLINE?

The new season of the anime, which made its world premiere on April 10, 2021, can be seen through the platformStar+in Latin America andDisney+in Spain. In this application, the third season does not appear as such, but is seen as part of the second installment of the series, which is why the first three chapters come out as 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

Also, if you want to see season 1 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’, we regret to inform you that it is not available in the Star+/Disney+ catalog, but can be seen in full on the platform.Crunchyroll.

The ‘Tokyo Revengers’ manga is published by Kodansha and was first published in Shonen Magazine in 2017. Photo: Liden Films

YOU CAN SEE: ‘One Piece’, chapter 1081: release date, times and where to watch the anime ONLINE

How to watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see‘Tokyo Revengers’completely ONLINE and FREE, you will have to wait a while from its official premiere, since it will only be possible on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are platforms dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, it is recommended to enter them with caution and at your own risk.

#Tokyo #Revengers #season #chapter #release #date #schedules #watch #anime #ONLINE