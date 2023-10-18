‘Tokyo Revengers’ is one of the anime of the moment, whose story captivated all the faithful followers of the original manga, written and illustrated by Ken Wakui and released in 2017. Now, with the arrival of the third season of the series, which is premiered on October 4, all fans hope to continue watching the adventures of Takemichi Hanagaki, who has the ability to travel in time and thus change things to save the lives of his friends.

In the following note we will tell you all the details you need to know so as not to miss anything from the new installment of ‘Tokyo Revengers’one of the best anime today.

When does ‘Tokyo Revengers’ episode 4, season 3 come out?

The new episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’anime directed by Koichi Hatsumi and produced by Liden Films, will premiere on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. This season, as well as the previous one, will have 13 episodes, something that was changed after the launch of the first part of the series, which had a total of 24 chapters.

What time does episode 4 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’, season 3, premiere?

Episode 4 of the third season of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ will be broadcast starting at 1:00 pm, in Peru, on the previously indicated date. In case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, below, we will leave you a list with the respective premiere times:

Mexico: 12.00 pm

Colombia: 1.00 pm

Ecuador: 1.00 pm

Venezuela: 2.00 pm

Bolivia: 2.00 pm

Chile: 3.00 pm

Argentina: 3.00 pm

Spain: 8.00 pm

Where to watch season 3 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ ONLINE?

The new season of the anime, which made its world premiere on April 10, 2021, can be seen through the platform Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in Spain. In this application, the third season does not appear as such, but is seen as part of the second installment of the series, which is why the first three chapters come out as 14, 15 and 16, respectively.

Also, if you want to watch season 1 of ‘Tokyo Revengers’we regret to inform you that it is not available in the Star+/Disney+ catalog, but can be viewed in full on the platform. Crunchyroll.

The ‘Tokyo Revengers’ manga launched in March 2017 and made its last publication in November 2022. Photo: Liden Films

How to watch ‘Tokyo Revengers’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you wish to see ‘Tokyo Revengers’ completely ONLINE and FREE, you will have to wait a while from its official premiere, since it will only be possible on pages such as Anime FLV, AnimeFenix, AnimeID, among others. However, as these are platforms dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, it is recommended to enter them with caution and at your own risk.

