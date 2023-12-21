Season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers' caused a sensation. The third installment of the series was considered one of the best of the anime season by all fans of the genre, who do not want to miss for anything in the world the last chapter of part 3 of the adaptation of the manga created by Ken Wakui. Last episode showed us the heartbreaking scene of Izana getting shot to save Kakuchosomething that would cost him his life.

In this note we will tell you all the details that you should know prior to the launch of its next and last episode of the third season, which covered the Tenjiku Arcone of the longest narratives in the original manga.

When does episode 13 of 'Tokyo Revengers', season 3, come out?

Chapter 13 of 'Tokyo Revengers'season 3,will premiere on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. This installment of the anime, which is directed by Koichi Hatsumi and produced by Liden Films, will have 13 episodes, the same number as the second installment. This change arose after the launch of its first part, which consisted of a total of 24 chapters.

What time does 'Tokyo Revengers' season 3, episode 13 premiere?

Episode 13'Tokyo Revengers'last of season 3,It will be broadcast in Peru starting at 1 pm on the previously indicated date. However, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we show you a list with the respective premiere times of the anime:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 12.00 m.

12.00 m. Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 1.00 pm

1.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 2.00 pm

2.00 pm Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 3.00 pm

3.00 pm Spain:5.00 pm

Where to watch season 3 of 'Tokyo Revengers'?

The third installment of'Tokyo Revengers'an anime that officially premiered in 2021, can be seen exclusively through the platform.Star+in Latin America andDisney+in Spain. However, in this service it is broadcast in a confusing way, since the third installment does not appear as such, but rather the chapters were added to the second. For this reason, it is translated to episode 13 of season 3 as episode 26 of the second part.

Something to highlight is that, in the aforementioned services, the first season of 'Tokyo Revengers'which can be seen in its entirety in the catalog ofCrunchyroll.

Anime fans were left speechless when they saw what had happened to Izana. Photo: Liden Films

How to watch 'Tokyo Revengers' ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to see the last episode of season 3 of'Tokyo Revengers' ONLINE and FREE, you will have to wait a few days after its official premiere, since only then will it be available on various pages such as Anime FLV, Anime Fenix, Anime ID, among others. However, since these are platforms dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content,It is advisable to enter them with caution and under your own responsibility..

